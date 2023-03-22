National team football is back and in Europe we have a qualifier for Euro 2024. One of the highlights of these weeks is the Italy-England game that will be played on Thursday, March 23 in Naples. Gary Southgate’s men are usually one of the strongest teams on paper, but they haven’t finished showing their potential. This is the possible England line-up for the match:
BY-Pickford: The goalkeeper chosen by the English team. Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale have had good seasons, but the Everton man is usually the starting goalkeeper for the national team.
LD-Walker: The City side has proven to be the best option. Trippier started the season very well but his performance has dropped a bit.
DFC-Stones: The central position is the one that generates the most doubts in the selection. Stones has returned from injury and is already at a good level, so he can start.
DFC-Shaw: Maguire has been Southgate’s central defender of choice for many years, but now he has almost no minutes at Manchester United. In his place, Luke Shaw has played many games as center back and has done so with solvency, so he may be the missing piece to the team.
LI-Chilwell: If Shaw goes to centre-back, Chilwell would be the only logical solution at left-back. The one from Chelsea is a great option for the side.
MCD-Rice: Declan Rice has taken this position in the national team and it does not seem that anyone is going to move him. In a team full of stars, the one from West Ham does not get out of the eleven.
MC-Bellingham: Bellingham is one of the pearls of the future and Southgate is lucky to have him. She has already shown that she is very important in the World Cup and his importance in the team will only increase.
MC-Henderson: With all the quality that there is in the team, someone who brings experience and tranquility on the field always comes in handy. Jordan Henderson is the perfect player for this role.
ED- Saka: The one from Arsenal does not lower his performance and seems to have no ceiling. He is being one of the leaders in an Arsenal that is first in the Premier League.
DC- Kane: Another that whatever happens will continue in the eleven of England. He is one of the best forwards in the world and any European team would like to have him on his team.
EI – Grealish: The man from Manchester City has been gaining confidence since his arrival at Pep’s team and now there is no stopping him. Grealish is enjoying football again and he is a very dangerous player.
