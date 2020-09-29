England’s women’s cricket team made strong strides towards a clean sweep in the five-match series after beating the West Indies by 44 runs in the fourth T20 International cricket match on Monday, with the brilliant batting of wicketkeeper batsman Amy Jones and captain Heather Knight. England, batting first, scored 166 runs for six wickets in 20 overs and then restricted the West Indies to 122 for nine. England thus led 4–0 in the series.

England’s batting attraction was Amy Jones’ half-century. He scored 55 runs off 37 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes, and added 65 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Heather Knight (42 off 30 balls) to lift the team from the initial shaking. Apart from these two, opener Tammy Beaumont (27) and Catherine Brunt (25 not out) reached double digits. Elia Ellin took two wickets for 25 runs for the West Indies.

In response to this, the West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals. For him, Chedia Nation scored the highest 30 runs. For England, Sarah Glenn took two for 15 and Brunt took two for 21. The fifth and final match will be played on 30 September.

