The UK government announced this Wednesday (5) changes to the rules for fully vaccinated travelers against Covid-19 arriving in England. From 4:00 am (local time, 7:00 am Brasília time) on Friday (7), they will no longer need to take a PCR test before the trip, nor will they need to be quarantined when arriving in the country.

From Sunday (9), fully vaccinated travelers will be able to choose to have a lateral flow test (which must be scheduled from Friday) instead of a PCR test after arriving in England – this will be the only option for who arrive in the country between Friday and Sunday. If the lateral flow test is positive, isolation and a free confirmation PCR test will be required.

The rules for fully vaccinated people also apply to people under the age of 18, people who participate in an approved vaccine trial, and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

In announcing the changes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued that the pre-trip requirements being adopted were having “limited impact”, as omicron has already become the dominant coronavirus variant in the UK.