British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, confirmed this Monday that his Government Eliminate coronavirus tests for travelers arriving in England and have the complete vaccination schedule.

the conservative leader did not specify from what date it will start to apply this change in the current rules for international travel, although it is believed that it could happen before the next school holidays in this country at the end of February.

“What we are doing with travel, to show that this country is open to business, to travelers… we will see changes so that those who arrive no longer have to be tested if they are vaccinated, if they already have the complete guideline” Johnson revealed today as part of a visit to a hospital in a London neighborhood.

Currently, people who are already vaccinated have to order a covid-19 test from a private company -which can be for antigens, much cheaper than the PCR- to which these travelers must submit within two days of their arrival in the country.

In the case of travelers who are not vaccinated against coronavirus, they must take a test before leaving their country of origin and two PCR tests upon arrival in England – taken on the second and eighth day after arrival.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland it has previously followed England’s example when it comes to covid-19 regulations although it will be up to their governments to make adjustments to travel requirements. Johnson also recommended that citizens remain “cautious” despite the fact that “the numbers (of infections) are already improving.”

The measure is a strong boost for travel companies, which have long been lobbying the government to remove those requirements.

