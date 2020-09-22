The British Prime Minister, Boris johnson, will order that pubs, bars and restaurants in England close at ten at night starting Thursday to try to stop the increase in coronavirus infections.

Johnson will meet his emergency committee on Tuesday, which includes his top ministers and the heads of the UK’s regional governments, and will deliver a speech to the nation to explain the new measures against the virus at 8:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT), according to Downing Street, the prime minister’s official office.

Given the expansion of the pandemic, the British Executive has raised the level of alert from the third level to the fourth, on a scale of five, reflecting a “High risk of transmission” and the need for “social distance” measures.

In addition to the imposition of an early closure, the new restrictions They will prevent English catering establishments from ordering or consuming at the bar, and the service will be restricted to tables.

Johnson, who also plans to appear before the House of Commons on Tuesday, will insist in his speech on the need to continue to comply with current guidelines on social distance, hygiene and use of masks. “No one underestimates the challenge that the new measures will pose for many individuals and businesses. We know it will not be easy, but we must take more steps to control the resurgence of virus cases and protect the NHS (national health system), ”a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

Since last week, social gatherings of more than six people are prohibited in England, both indoors and outdoors.

The new measures come after government scientific advisers have warned that the United Kingdom may reach 50,000 daily COVID-19 infections by mid-October if concrete steps are not taken to curb infections. Cases of the disease are doubling every seven days and, without additional restrictions, the speed of spread will continue to accelerate in the coming weeks, experts have warned.

The United Kingdom registered 4,368 new cases of coronavirus and eleven deaths on Monday, for a total of 41,788 deaths since the pandemic began. Government advisers estimate that around 200 deaths a day may occur in mid-October if the current upward trend is not stopped