In a very physical and tense match, the English won 3-1 against the hosts at the Sydney stadium, this Wednesday, August 16. Now they will face Spain next Sunday August 20 in search of the World Cup. Australia, tenth in the FIFA ranking, and England, eighth, were fighting to qualify for a World Cup final for the first time in their history. Australia will meet Sweden for third place on Saturday 19 August.

The English failed on the two occasions that they managed to reach the semifinal of a World Cup: in 2011 against Japan and in 2019 against the United States.

But not this time, they came to this tournament in Oceania with the label of great favorites after having been crowned champions of Euro 2022. And after this match against Australia, the label fits like a glove.

Las Leonas, very methodical in their game, managed to go 1-0 at halftime

The first half started out very intense. Australia started drowning out English actions in midfield early on. By the sixth minute, Sam Kerr went solo with a long pass from Gorry, past two English defenders. Finally, the English goalkeeper Mary Earp had a very good start to clear the ball, although the line referee flagged it off a bit late.

A minute later it was the turn of Australian goalkeeper, Mackenzie Arnold, to clear Stanway’s ball past the left post. The first yellow card went to Alex Greeenwood after a strong tackle on Kerr who launched the counter-attack.

Towards the first 10 minutes, England began to have a little more possession of the ball and to get closer to the opponent’s goal. An example of this was seen seven minutes later, with Alexia Russo who, in a play served by Ella Toone, tried to score, but the ball went out of the net.

For the half hour of play, Las Matildas had chances in the English goal. However, Las Leonas were solid on defense. Australia came quickly across the field with the ball at the feet of Raso, who made a pass to Carpenter down the right lane, but his cross was too strong.

Ella Toone celebrates the goal that opened the scoring for England. REUTERS – AMANDA PEROBELLI

Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 36th minute in an excellent collective play. Daly’s throw-in for Russo on the edge of the area, who made the pass and the ball ended up on the right foot of the English 10 who conceded the ball with her powerful shot from her right foot.

Australia came back on the attack looking to equalize late in the first half, but England worked hard to keep control of the ball.

Despite Kerr Hemp’s great goal, England were victorious

For the start of the second half there were no changes in any of the teams. The Matildas came out with more offense. In the 48th minute, Folwer fed a long pass to Foord who tried to head it into the Earps goal, but the ball ended up in the hands of the British keeper.

Sam Kerr scored his first goal in this World Cup, tying the game with a powerful shot early in the second half against England. REUTERS – ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Lauren Hemp tried in the 57th minute with a shot from midrange that Arnold sent into a corner. Sam Kerr, the team’s star, scored a great goal to tie the game in the 63rd minute. After recovering the ball in the middle of the field, he went solo and at full speed, his powerful right-footed shot from the edge of the area ending in the English network background. He rejoiced in the stadium and thus brought his team and the public back to life in the stands.

Russo, with a header, was about to put Las Leonas back in the lead, but the ball went wide after brushing the Australian post. The second of the English did not take long. It came in the 70th minute after a through ball from Bright that Carpenter failed to protect in the box. Hemp took advantage and scored the second goal.

With ten minutes remaining, and trailing 2-1, manager Tony Gustvasson opted for an attacking change, with Polkinghorne at center back giving way to Van Egmond in attack. In the 82nd minute Vine brought danger to the English goal with a ball that went straight to the goal, Earps saved it, but the ball remained in play, Carter was attentive because Van Egmong was right behind.

Another opportunity came in the 84th minute from a corner kick in which Sam Kerr missed his volley sending the ball over the crossbar. Two wasted chances for Las Matildas, but not for Las Leonas who, in a quick counter-attack two minutes later, scored the third goal thanks to Russo served by Hemp who had recovered the ball in midfield.

Alessia Russo celebrates the third goal with which she sealed the English victory against Australia. © Carl Recine, Reuters

The referee added 6 minutes in which Australia tried by all means to score, albeit to no avail. The Australian disappointment contrasted with the jubilation of the English, who sang “Sweet Caroline”, a song turned into an anthem.

Those led by Sarina Wiegman reach the final of a World Cup for the first time, a match they will play against Spain this Sunday, August 20, with only one defeat in their pocket, against Australia in April, since the Dutch coach took over the reins of this equipment.