France already has a rival in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. The reigning champion will face England after the three lions have beaten Senegal by a resounding 3-0. The game began evenly, with an exchange of blows and even a saving hand from Pickford. The English dominated with a very active Bellingham, while the Senegalese tried to surprise with quick and orderly counterattacks.
The Africans held on until the 38th minute, when Henderson invented a kick that gave England the lead. From there, Senegal faded a bit but did not lose face. The game began to go through the youth votes, Saka was in danger every time he stepped into the area, Foden was very participative and gave very good passes, and Bellingham set the pace for the game with his drives and walls.
The young player from Borussia Dortmund deserved to score, but the one who would put the comfort in the match would be Harry Kane, who would score the 2-0 just before the break. In the second half, Senegal would make changes to try to go all out, and had chances to get closer on the scoreboard, but they paid for their courage with another goal, this time by Saka.
The game would lose intensity and Southgate would protect some footballers ahead of the quarter-finals, while Senegal looked powerless to come back. The referee signaled the end and jubilation permeated the ranks of the English who once again reached the quarterfinal round, where the current world champion, France, will await them.
#England #quarterfinals #World #Cup #Qatar #solvent #competitive #Senegal
Leave a Reply