The match between the United States and England ends, a match marked by the fear of losing and by how poorly England has played. There were high expectations placed on the three lions, especially after the defeat of Iran, but today they were unable to generate football and the great chances came precisely from the United States. The only positive thing for those from Southgate is that with the tie they are very close to the round of 16 of the World Cup.
Yunus-Pulisic-Robinson connection
The United States has managed to bring together these three talented players on the left, each one playing in their position and thanks to this the team has managed to generate a lot of football through the understanding of these players.
US pressure
The Americans weren’t afraid to go out and upset an England who were favorites, which made the English play with some fear and back down, allowing the United States to be very comfortable and get a draw that allows them to depend on them same on the last day of the group stage.
England’s null football proposal
Following Iran’s victory today and the draw between the USA and Wales, England were in a very good position in their group. That is why they have preferred not to risk anything in the match against the Americans and we have hardly been able to enjoy the English talent.
The lack of goal in the United States
The North Americans have had two good games in the World Cup but it costs them a world to score, that is why they have tied both games and today we have not seen them score.
