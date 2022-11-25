England vs. United States: LIVE, World Cup in Qatar 2022

The selector of England, Gareth Southgate, advanced this Thursday that its captain and scorer Harry Kane will be available for the second match of the World Cup against USAin which they aspire to achieve early classification for the round of 16.

“He is fine. Today he has worked a little more individually, but tomorrow (Friday) he will be back with the team and everything is fine for the game,” Southgate clarified in an interview with ITV.

(Argentina: video of Saudi Arabia’s technical talk is filtered, tremendous!)

(Sadness in Brazil! Neymar and Danilo miss the group stage of the World Cup)

Kane, 29, withdrew with a slight limp from the first game in Qatar-2022 of

England, which overwhelmed Iran 6-2 in Group B.

The Tottenham striker received a tough challenge in the 50th minute but Southgate held him for another 26 minutes on the pitch before taking over with England leading 5-1. After the game, the English captain underwent medical tests with reassuring results.

Lineups

England

USA

follow the game here