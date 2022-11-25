England vs. United States: LIVE, World Cup in Qatar 2022

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Group B match of the World Cup.
November 25, 2022, 01:05 PM
The selector of England, Gareth Southgate, advanced this Thursday that its captain and scorer Harry Kane will be available for the second match of the World Cup against USAin which they aspire to achieve early classification for the round of 16.
“He is fine. Today he has worked a little more individually, but tomorrow (Friday) he will be back with the team and everything is fine for the game,” Southgate clarified in an interview with ITV.
Kane, 29, withdrew with a slight limp from the first game in Qatar-2022 of
England, which overwhelmed Iran 6-2 in Group B.
The Tottenham striker received a tough challenge in the 50th minute but Southgate held him for another 26 minutes on the pitch before taking over with England leading 5-1. After the game, the English captain underwent medical tests with reassuring results.
