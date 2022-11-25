Friday, November 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

England vs. United States: LIVE, World Cup in Qatar 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Victoria England vs Iran

Group B match of the World Cup.

The selector of England, Gareth Southgate, advanced this Thursday that its captain and scorer Harry Kane will be available for the second match of the World Cup against USAin which they aspire to achieve early classification for the round of 16.

See also  For the match with Lazio over 11 thousand presales. Bani recovers

“He is fine. Today he has worked a little more individually, but tomorrow (Friday) he will be back with the team and everything is fine for the game,” Southgate clarified in an interview with ITV.

(Argentina: video of Saudi Arabia’s technical talk is filtered, tremendous!)
(Sadness in Brazil! Neymar and Danilo miss the group stage of the World Cup)

Kane, 29, withdrew with a slight limp from the first game in Qatar-2022 of
England, which overwhelmed Iran 6-2 in Group B.

The Tottenham striker received a tough challenge in the 50th minute but Southgate held him for another 26 minutes on the pitch before taking over with England leading 5-1. After the game, the English captain underwent medical tests with reassuring results.

Lineups

England

USA

follow the game here

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Carlos Alcaraz, world claim

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#England #United #States #LIVE #World #Cup #Qatar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Aism, the 'pandottone' and solidarity gifts are back for Christmas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.