This Sunday an exciting match corresponding to the qualifiers of the euro 2024 between England and Ukraine. The match will take place at the stadium Wembley, London, home of the English team and one of the most iconic stadiums in world football. England is one of the favorite teams to win the competition and it is no secret to anyone after showing a high level in Qatar 2022. They will seek to add three vital points on their way to qualifying, while Ukraine will try to surprise and take a historic victory that allows them to get closer to their goal of qualifying for the eurocup.
City: London
Stadium: Wembley Stadium
Date: sunday march 26
Match time: 18:00 in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina and 10:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
Television channel: UEFATV
Live stream: Movistar+
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: to be confirmed
live streaming: to be confirmed
Television channel: Fubo Sports Network
Live stream: VIX+
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Italy
|
win 1-2
|
Eurocopa 2024 classification
|
France
|
Loss: 1-2
|
Qatar 2022
|
Senegal
|
Win: 3-0
|
Qatar 2022
|
Welsh
|
Win: 3-0
|
Qatar 2022
|
USA
|
Draw: 0-0
|
Qatar 2022
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Scotland
|
Draw: 0-0
|
Nations League
|
Armenia
|
Win: 5-0
|
Nations League
|
Scotland
|
Loss: 0-3
|
Nations League
|
Ireland
|
Draw: 1-1
|
Nations League
|
Armenia
|
Win: 3-0
|
Nations League
The injured reported in the English team for the match against Ukraine are:
The only injury reported in the Ukrainian team for the match against England is Illia Zabarnyi
Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden.
Lunin, Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko, Stepanenko, Malinovski, Ignatenko, Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk.
England 2-1 Ukraine
