England take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the European Championship on Saturday, in a match in which they are favourites. All eyes are on Gareth Southgate, the manager of the team. prosswho are playing without their centre-back Guéhi, whose place is currently occupied by Konsa. This is the full eleven of the English team: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa, Trippier; Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham; Foden, Kane and Saka. Switzerland is a very competitive team, eager to make the big step forward that it needs to reach the semi-finals of a major tournament. It is led by Xhaka, a footballer who perfectly combines quality and strength.

Go to start Southgate’s 100th game Southgate reaches a very important figure as a coach. Foden, in the middle Interesting tactical detail in England. First four minutes and Foden has appeared in the centre, where he is much more dangerous than on the left wing. Southgate has condemned him in that area and Foden has barely been able to contribute anything. Bellingham does start from the left. The match begins. England, 0-Switzerland, 0 A match without a clear favourite, even though the name England is a bit of a no-brainer. Switzerland is fighting like few others and has the ambition to reach the semi-final that has been so elusive. A very tense match in Düsseldorf. Switzerland faces a great challenge Switzerland are in the quarter-finals of a major tournament (World Cup or European Cup) for the fifth time, the second at a European Championship after the 2020 tournament, where they lost on penalties to Spain. They have been eliminated at this stage in their four previous attempts. Southgate on Konsa: “He already marked Vinicius and did very well” “Konsa has had an excellent start for us. He had to come on in a game against Brazil and mark Vinícius Júnior, and he did exceptionally well. He followed that up with a really good performance against Belgium,” Gareth Southgate told Uefa.com. England’s warm-up England warm up ahead of match against Switzerland. Bellingham, England’s hope Image of the England dressing room with Saka and Bellingham’s shirts. The Madrid player is one of England’s great role models. The last precedent, in 2019 The last competitive meeting between these two teams was the third-place play-off at the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals, which England won 6-5 on penalties. Goalkeeper Pickford converted England’s fifth penalty. Switzerland, with a very complete eleven Switzerland is one of the best teams in the Euros. It doesn’t shine in its game like Spain, but it is very competitive. Switzerland’s Xhaka on Bellingham Xhaka is having a spectacular Euros. He is Switzerland’s leader and will face Bellingham many times. Vargas and Embolo, the dangers of Switzerland Switzerland will play England with the following starting eleven: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez; Rieder, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas and Embolo. Konsa, 26, plays for Aston Villa The centre-back has made 50 appearances in all competitions this season. He is playing due to Guéhi’s suspension. Konsa, the big news in England England will play Switzerland with the following starting eleven: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Kane and Saka. England-Switzerland, a challenge for the English against a very complete rival England face their biggest challenge at this European Championship with a quarter-final clash against Switzerland, a very competitive team that wants to make the leap that they need and reach the semi-finals. Welcome to the live coverage of this match, which is expected to be very close.

