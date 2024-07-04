The Euro quarter-finals are here. Many teams have been cooking slowly throughout the Group Stage and the Round of 16 to make their way to the next phase of the tournament and although the journey has not been easy, only eight teams have managed to be within three games of lifting the trophy, an objective that remains the same for each of the teams in these Quarter-Finals.
England and Switzerland kick off the day on Saturday after England beat Slovakia and the Swiss beat Italy.
England have no injured players. Despite finishing top of Group C, England have caused concern among fans and analysts due to their inconsistent play. In the round of 16, they beat Slovakia in the nick of time with a goal from Bellingham.
There will also be no injured players for the Swiss national team. In a group with the hosts, a Hungarian team that was on a long unbeaten run at the Euros and the Scottish national team, expectations are very high in Switzerland after seeing how their team plays, having yet to lose a match since the start of the Euros.
In the round of 16 they beat an entire Italy, which hardly competed. Now they will face a very tough rival: Bellingham and Kane’s England.
In England, Marc Guehi received his second yellow card of the tournament against Slovakia and will not be available for the crucial quarter-final against Switzerland. We expect Konsa to get minutes.
