The Euro quarter-finals are here. Many teams have been cooking slowly throughout the Group Stage and the Round of 16 to make their way to the next phase of the tournament and although the journey has not been easy, only eight teams have managed to be within three games of lifting the trophy, an objective that remains the same for each of the teams in these Quarter-Finals.
England and Switzerland kick off the day on Saturday after England beat Slovakia and the Swiss beat Italy.
City: Dusseldorf, Germany
Stadium: Merkur Spiel Arena
Date: July 6th
Hour: 18:00 in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina and 11:00 in Mexico
In Spain The match can be followed live on La 1 de TVE and streaming via RTVE Play.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competitionon
|
Hungary
|
3-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Scotland
|
1-1
|
Eurocup
|
Germany
|
1-1
|
Eurocup
|
Italy
|
2-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Serbia
|
1-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Denmark
|
1-1
|
Eurocup
|
Slovenia
|
0-0
|
Eurocup
|
Slovakia
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
In a group with the hosts, a Hungarian team that was going into the Euros on a long unbeaten run, and the Scottish national team, expectations are very high in Switzerland after seeing how their team plays, which has not yet lost a match since the start of the Euros.
In the round of 16 they beat an entire Italy, which hardly competed. Now they will face a very tough rival: Bellingham and Kane’s England.
Despite finishing top of Group C, England have raised concerns among fans and analysts alike for their inconsistent play. They beat Slovakia in the last 16 with a goal from Bellingham saving the day.
England: Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Konsa, Trippier, Declan Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham, Saka, Foden and Kane
Swiss: Summer; Schar, Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Stergiou, Shaquiri and Aebischer; Ndoye and Vargas
England 3-2 Switzerland
