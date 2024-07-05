The upcoming match between England and Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 promises to be a tense and exciting encounter. Switzerland are in high spirits after a solid group stage, while England are looking to overcome the doubts that have marked their performance in the tournament. Here are five key predictions that could determine the fate of both teams in this crucial encounter.
Granit Xhaka has been a standout figure for Switzerland at the European Championships. His leadership and presence in midfield will be key to his team overcoming England and advancing to the semi-finals.
England have been inconsistent throughout the tournament. Tactical misgivings and a lack of cohesion could cost them dearly in a crucial clash against a solid Switzerland.
In need of revitalising their attack, England could opt to give Cole Palmer a chance from the start. His creativity and youthful energy could bring a new dimension to the team.
Switzerland has proven to be effective at scoring early and managing the tempo of the match. If they manage to score first, they are likely to dictate the pace of the game and maintain the advantage.
With both teams aware of the stakes, a tight and strategic encounter is expected. Switzerland’s defensive solidity and England’s offensive difficulties suggest a low-scoring game.
More news about Euro 2024
#England #Switzerland #predictions #Euro #quarterfinal #match
Недавно мой автомобиль сломался, и мне срочно нужны были деньги на ремонт. У меня уже были просрочки по другим кредитам, и я не знала, где взять средства. Начала искать информацию в Яндексе и на первом месте нашла Телеграм канал [url=https://t.me/s/mfo_2024_online]новый займ[/url] . Это сразу внушило доверие. На канале я нашла информацию о новых МФО, которые давали займы всем, независимо от кредитной истории. Оформила займ за 10 минут, и деньги сразу поступили на счет. Смогла быстро отремонтировать машину и вернуться к делам. Всем советую подписаться на этот канал!