We are now in the final stretch of the Women’s Euro Cup, more specifically we are in the semi-finals of the tournament, where four teams will give their best to try to win the trophy. The first semi-final will be played by England and Sweden.
When is England vs Sweden? The clash will be played this Tuesday, July 26, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is the England vs Sweden? It will be played at Bramall Lane, with a capacity of 32,050 spectators
On which TV channel is Spain vs Denmark broadcast? In Spain we can follow it on RTVE’s La 1, Argentina with ESPN3 Sur, in the United States with futboTV and Paramount+ and in Mexico thanks to HBO Max
In Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and the other South American countries it will be available on ESPN Sur and on ESPN Colombia. In those of Central America thanks to Star +.
Where can I watch Spain vs Denmark online? For its broadcast in streaming in Spain, it can be seen through RTVE Play. In Argentina they have it thanks to Star+, in Mexico with TNT GO and in the United States with TUDN.com, TUDN App,…
In Latin American countries, to see it in streaming we can follow it thanks to Star +.
ENGLAND
The hosts of the tournament reach this semi-final after qualifying as first in the group and then eliminating Spain in the quarterfinals by a result of two goals to one. It is one of the favorite teams to raise the title of European champions to the skies.
SWEDEN
On the other hand, the Swedes reach these semifinals after being tied for points with the Netherlands as first in the group, later, they eliminated the Belgian team in the quarterfinals after winning by a solitary goal to nil.
England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh, Kirby; Mead, White, Hemp
Sweden: Lindhal; Ilestedt, Sembrant, Eriksson, Nilden; Angeldal, Aslllani, Bjorn; Rytting-Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rölfo
England 2-1 Sweden
#England #Sweden #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply