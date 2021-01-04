England all-rounder Moeen Ali has come positive with the team on his arrival to Sri Lanka in the Kovid-19 Test and will now be on the quarantine for 10 days. The England and Wales (ECB) Cricket Board gave this information on Monday. Another all-rounder in the team, Chris Woakes, has been in close contact. He too will live in Quarantine and will have to undergo investigation again.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moin Ali Kovid has come positive in the -19 investigation,” it said in a statement released from the ECB. Borden explained, ‘Chris Woakes is probably in close contact with him. He too will remain on the quarantine and he will be re-examined. While leaving from England last week, Ali was negative with the entire team in the investigation. His sample positive taken at Hambantota airport here on Sunday.

Under the Quarantine rules of the Sri Lankan government, this 33-year-old player will now set himself apart from the others for 10 days. The England squad will undergo another round of investigation on Tuesday. The ECB said, ‘The team on tour will undergo a PCR test for the second time on Tuesday morning. According to the current schedule, the team will practice for the first time on Wednesday.

England are scheduled to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Gaul from 14 to 18 January and 22 to 26 January. The series is part of the World Test Championship to be played in March last year. The team then had to return after playing a practice match in Colombo due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

This is the second overseas tour of England after South Africa during the Kovid-19 epidemic. After this tour the team will come to India where they have to participate in Test, ODI and T20 International series. The series against India will begin with the first Test to be played from February 5.