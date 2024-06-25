Activity continues in UEFA Euro 2024, the England National Team will face the Slovenia team on Matchday 3 of Group C, an important duel for both nations in their objectives to advance to the next round.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this meeting that will surely leave many emotions.
In Spain it can be seen live on TVE’s La 1 and streaming on RTVE Play.
FuboTV, Sling, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App and SiriusXM FC (United States) and Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD (Mexico).
Without showing a spectacular game, the English team is the leader of Group C with four units, so a win or draw guarantees first place in the sector.
Goalie: Jordan Pickford.
Defenses: Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Lewis Dunk and Ben Chilwell.
Media: Kobbie Mainoo and Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.
Forwards: Ivan Toney.
The Slovenia team comes from two draws to one goal in its first two games in the continental tournament, a victory could give it the lead depending on Denmark’s result and a draw could give it a second or third place in the group.
Goalie: Jan Oblak.
Defenses: Žan Karničnik, Miha Blažič, Jaka Bijol and Erik Janža.
Media: Petar Stojanović, Adam Gnezda Čerin, Timi Max Elšnik and Sandi Lovrić.
Forwards: Andraž Šporar and Benjamin Šeško.
Both England and Slovenia have a chance to qualify for the round of 16. In the first two games we have not seen the best version of the English but with the number of quality players they have in attack they should not have many problems beating Slovenia. Even so, we believe that the score will be close and they will win by the minimum.
England 1-0 Slovenia
