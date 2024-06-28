This Sunday 30th In June, the national teams of England and Slovakia They will meet face to face in the first direct elimination match in this edition of the UEFA Euro 2024 in search of passage to the quarterfinals.
England arrives at this duel after qualifying as first in the Group C with 5 units, while Slovakia I am part of the most peculiar group in this competition since the four members got only 4 points, due to goal difference, they ended up getting the pass until this stage.
Whoever wins this match will face the winner between Swiss and ItalyBelow, we leave you with the injured and suspended players from both teams for this round of 16:
For this duel, England the medical report has not yet been reported Kieran Trippier that ended with some discomfort the last match against Sloveniaas well as the status of Declan Rice.
Phil Foden He is not injured, but he had to leave the concentration due to the birth of his son and, therefore, he will be one of the absences in this match.
Something positive for Gareth Southgateis that he will recover Luke Shaw and it will already be at your disposal for these round of 16.
Yes ok Ondrej Duda He received a very hard tackle towards the end of the match against Romania, the player would be in optimal condition for this confrontation. Therefore, the selection of Slovakia He does not have any injuries on his roster.
Neither team has sanctioned players for this match. All footballers will be available Southgate and Calzona.
