The Senegal national team put fifth gear and achieved an epic victory against Ecuador which gave them the right to play the round of 16 in the World Cup Qatar 2022 at the end as seconds of the Group A. In the match in question, which will take place on Sunday, December 4, they will face one of the great favourites, Englandfirst of B Group.
England
those of Southgate They arrive plugged in to the round of 16 match after successfully beating the Welsh of Gareth Bale and “recover” from the draw harvested against USA. Harry Kane, Rashford and company seek to meet the high expectations of the Three Lions.
Senegal
Without its star par excellence Sadio Mané (injured), the Senegalese national team has achieved classification against all odds thanks to the coach Aliou Cisse. Now, the defending African champions will face one of the greats who is aiming for the final on December 18.
Channel: World Goal
Live streaming: World Goal App
Channel: sky sports
Live streaming: Blue to Go
Channel: DirecTV Sports
Live streaming: DirecTV Go
Channel: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo
Live streaming: Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App
Channel: DirecTV Sports
Live streaming: DirecTV Go
England injury news
At the moment there is no news about injuries among those summoned by Gareth Southgate
Injury news in Senegal
The teranga lions have all their troops in shape for the decisive duel against England.
The inertia of an England that aspires to everything in this World Cup will take precedence over Senegal, although the African champions will give a lot of play.
England 4 – 2 Senegal
