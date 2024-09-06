England and the Republic of Ireland will face each other at the start of the Nations Leaguein what will be the first official meeting for both teams after Euro 2024.
The English, who reached the final of the tournament but fell to Spain, will be looking to get off to a good start and put the bitterness of not winning the title behind them. Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland, who failed to qualify for the European Championship, will be looking to spring a surprise and show that they can compete at a high level in this new cycle.
The English side, under the guidance of Gareth Southgate, will hope to consolidate their status as favourites with a line-up that combines experience and youth, with some emerging names promising to give the team a new boost. Below, we review England’s possible starting eleven for this highly anticipated encounter:
BY: Jordan Pickford – Everton’s goalkeeper remains England’s first choice for the back of the net. Known for his ability to make spectacular saves and his good footwork, Pickford has been a key player for England in previous tournaments. His leadership and experience in major competitions will be vital in this Nations League.
LD: Kyle Walker – The veteran Manchester City full-back brings pace, experience and defensive solidity. Walker is a versatile player who can operate either as a right-back or in a back three, offering Southgate additional tactical options. His ability to get forward and create chances from the flanks will be an important weapon against Ireland.
DC: John Stones – A mainstay in England’s defence, Stones combines defensive solidity with the ability to start plays from the back thanks to his good ball control and accurate passing. His partnership with Guehi in the centre of defence promises to be solid, and his experience on the big stage is invaluable to the team.
CB: Marc Guéhi – Crystal Palace’s young centre-back is beginning to establish himself as a regular option for England. With a mix of speed, strength and a growing ability to read the game, Guéhi is looking to establish himself as a reliable option alongside Stones. His development will be something to watch closely in this Nations League.
LI: Luke Shaw – Manchester United’s Shaw provides depth on the left flank with his ability to get forward and create danger with his accurate crosses. As well as his attacking ability, he has greatly improved his defensive performance, becoming a complete player who is essential to Southgate’s plans.
MC: Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United’s young midfielder is one of the most promising youngsters in English football. Mainoo stands out for his vision and ability to break through lines with precise passes. Although he is still gaining experience at the top level, his inclusion in the starting eleven shows Southgate’s confidence in his potential to bring freshness and dynamism to the midfield.
MC: Declan Rice – The Arsenal player is a key figure in England’s midfield. With his ability to intercept balls and protect the defence, Rice is the anchor that provides balance to the team. In addition, his ability to advance and join the attack makes him a complete midfielder who can influence all facets of the game.
MCO: Conor Gallagher – Atletico Madrid’s Gallagher brings energy and versatility to the English side. Capable of playing in multiple positions in midfield, his ability to press high and his instinct for getting into the opposition box make him a valuable player for Southgate. In this match, Gallagher is expected to contribute in both attack and defence.
ED: Bukayo Saka – Arsenal star Saka continues to be one of England’s most exciting players. His pace, dribbling and goal-scoring ability from the right wing make him a constant threat to any defence. After an outstanding Euros, Saka will be looking to continue his fine form and be a mainstay in England’s attack.
EI: Phil Foden – Manchester City’s Foden is one of England’s brightest talents. His creativity, agility and ability to find space in opposition defences make him an extremely dangerous player. In a more advanced role, Foden is expected to be the one to create chances and assist the forwards.
DC: Harry Kane – England’s captain and all-time leading scorer remains the undisputed leader up front. Kane, now at Bayern Munich, will be looking to continue his impressive goalscoring form and guide his side to a successful start in the Nations League. His ability to score and assist makes him the focal point of England’s attack.
