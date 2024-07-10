Unaccustomed to facing each other so far away in major competitions, Netherlands faces England today in the semi-finals of the Euro 2024. It will be a clash of different styles and appearances at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park.
England should start as favourites, due to their status as runners-up in the last edition of the Euroc and a squad full of talent. In front of them is the good form of the Clockwork Orange against a Three Lions with teeth filed down.
The team captained by Harry Kane They have only won their first game against Serbia (1-0) after 90 minutes of regulation time. They then closed the group stage with draws against Denmark (1-1) and Slovenia (0-0), got through the round of 16 in extra time against Slovakia (2-1) and reached penalties in the quarter-finals against Switzerland (1-1, 5-3 after penalties).
Netherlands England have been building their hopes in a different way. After a poor group stage, with one win, one draw and one defeat, they stepped up the pace against Romania (3-0) and came back against Turkey (2-1). They have done so by giving the impression of having moved up a notch throughout the tournament and of having the ability to create chances, two advantages that England do not have.
LIVE England vs. Netherlands
