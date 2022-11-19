We are a few hours away from the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, once the first World Cup match has been played we will start the week with the activity within Group B and the first match will be between England and Iran.
The English team has a mix of young and experienced players that could classify them as a possible candidate to be world champion, however, for this they will have to show a better performance, because despite the fact that they were runners-up in Euro 2021, they carry seven consecutive games without knowing the victory.
While, the selection of Iran did the same where the striker of the Bayer Leverkusen, sardar azmoun as the main reference.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Channel: World Goal.
Streaming: World Goal App.
Channel: SKY.
Streaming: Blue To Go.
Channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina and TyC Sports Argentina.
Streaming: DIRECTV Sports App and TyC Sports Play.
Channel: Sling, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC.
Streaming: UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock.
Channel: DirecTV.
Streaming: DirecTV Go.
The England team in the last few hours has not presented any casualties and its 26 players called up are ready to make their presentation at the World Cup.
Despite the social problems of their nation, the Iranian team is already in Qatar with the 26 players called up by the Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz.
The English team is the favorite to win first place in Group B and obviously they have to give a blow of authority in their presentation at the World Cup, so it is most likely that they will come out on top in their first duel.
England 2-0 Iran.
#England #Iran #watch #live #start #time #team #news #forecast
Leave a Reply