After having played the group stage, the quarterfinals and the semifinals, the 2022 Women’s Euro Cup held in English territory is about to come to an end and the truth is that we could not ask for a better final to culminate what has been a truly memorable tournament with plenty of quality.
Many teams stood up and offered a real football show, however, they fell by the wayside and only two of them managed to sneak through to the grand final of the tournament, only two of them proved to be better than the rest. Those teams are nothing more and nothing less than, England, the hosts and the biggest winners of said competition, Germany.
A final between Germany and England is perhaps what not many imagined at the beginning of the tournament but today, many want to see and that is simply and simply a fair prize for the two best teams in the tournament.
England comes from having thrashed Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals without losing a single game and also without having even conceded a single goal in the entire competition. Being the best defense of all and also in offense, Beth Mead leads the individual scoring table with 6 touchdowns.
On the other hand, Germany is not far behind, as they come from defeating France 2-1 in the semifinals, they are also undefeated and although they have not been able to keep zero in the entire competition, they have only conceded one goal in the entire tournament that It was precisely the one that discounted for France. Furthermore, Alexandra Popp follows in the footsteps of Beth Mead with 6 touchdowns also scored in each of the five games she has played.
The appointment for the grand final of this European Championship will be this coming Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the mythical Wembley Stadium, where the winner of this tournament will be known: Germany or England. An encounter that cannot be missed.
