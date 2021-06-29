Great game that we will see on the last day of the group stage, where England’s team faces its German counterpart sharp at 11:00 at Wembley Stadium.

The Three lions they want to stay in this continental tournament and for that reason you will take advantage of the fact that you will have the support of your fans to be able to defeat the Teutons, who are a complicated rival due to the elements they have.

Germany will forget the disastrous group stage that he had, in which he was almost eliminated; For this reason, they will go for the victory against the English, from whom they must take advantage, since they have not had a lethal attack, since in the three games they have played they only scored two goals.

ALIGNMENTS

England

Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Stones, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw, Saka, Sterling, and Kane.

Germany

Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger, Kimmich, Goretzka, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Müller and Werner.