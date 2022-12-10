Sunday, December 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

England vs. France: LIVE, for a spot in the World Cup semifinal

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2022
in Sports
0


close

England vs. France.

England vs. France.

World Cup quarterfinal match.

The Kylian Mbappe’s France current champion, is measured at England, runner-up in Europe, in an attractive World Cup quarterfinal match, this Saturday (7:00 p.m. GMT), hoping to join Luka Modric’s Croatia and Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final four of the tournament. LIVE

See also  The Qatar World Cup marks a calendar with a very football Christmas

“There will be respect, but it will be war,” warned former English international John Terry, predicting “an intense match, perhaps like a game of chess,” in any case “a true test” for two neighbors with a long history. common, but for the first time opposing each other in a single elimination match.

(End of an era! Cristiano Ronaldo bids a crying goodbye to his last World Cup)
(Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal: new controversy in the dressing room)

Lineups

England

France

follow the game here

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#England #France #LIVE #spot #World #Cup #semifinal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Wrestling | Elias Kuosmanen was left without a main opponent at the Ilmajoki molsk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result