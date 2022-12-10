England vs. France: LIVE, for a spot in the World Cup semifinal

The Kylian Mbappe’s France current champion, is measured at England, runner-up in Europe, in an attractive World Cup quarterfinal match, this Saturday (7:00 p.m. GMT), hoping to join Luka Modric’s Croatia and Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final four of the tournament. LIVE

“There will be respect, but it will be war,” warned former English international John Terry, predicting “an intense match, perhaps like a game of chess,” in any case “a true test” for two neighbors with a long history. common, but for the first time opposing each other in a single elimination match.

(End of an era! Cristiano Ronaldo bids a crying goodbye to his last World Cup)

(Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal: new controversy in the dressing room)

Lineups

England

France

follow the game here