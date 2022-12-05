A few minutes ago the second crossing of the quarterfinals of the Qatar World Cup 2022among the selections of England Y France.
The French arrive as one of the broad favorites to win the two-time championship, convincingly leaving their counterpart in Poland on the road by a score of 3-1.
For its part, England had no major problem by beating Senegal’s African team 3-0. Now, they are ‘the dark horse’ of the competition and they will seek to surprise the fair.
This is how the leading teams of groups B and D, respectively, will face each other now, looking to throw all the meat on the grill to get their ticket to the next round and get closer and closer to the last game. Without a doubt, a good game is expected that will be with the slogan of winning or dying.
City: hor
Stadium: Al Bayt
Day: Saturday December 10
Match time: 1:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
VAR: to designate
Television channel: Televisa, TV Azteca
Live stream: Izzi, TotalPlay, VIX and Sky
Transmission channel: TVE Teledeporte
Live stream: World Goal, ZDF, RTVE Play
Television channel: Public TV and TyC Sports
Live stream: TyC Sports
Television channel: Fox Sports
Live stream: Peacock
Television channel: Caracol, RCN, DirecTV
Live stream: On the official pages of Caracol, RCN and on DirecTV Go
England injury news
There are no injury reports for England ahead of this game.
Injury news from France
The player Lucas Hernandez he tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee in the match against Australia, which led to his departure from the French team.
England 2-1 France.
#England #France #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply