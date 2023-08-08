Colombia’s path in this Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 is being historic, especially after beating Germany, one of the great powers of women’s soccer. Now, the Colombian girls beat Jamaica 1-0 and will face their counterpart from England after The Lionesses they defeated the Nigerian team on penalties 4-2 after having drawn 0-0 in the 120 minutes of action,
Colombia, the last team that represents CONMEBOL in this World Cup, will have an appointment with history against the British girls who will not have one of the stars of their squad such as Lauren James who was sent off in the last minutes of regulation time in the round of 16 match.
Next, we present everything there is to know about this match corresponding to the 4th Final of the Women’s World Cup:
In which stadium is England-Jamaica played?
Date: Saturday August 12
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Stadium: Accor Stadium
Schedule: 12.30 in Spain7.30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 05:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 04:30 in Mexico
Referee: To confirm.
How can you watch England vs Colombia?
By television they will be able to be tuned through DSports on channels 610 and 1610, and streaming through the platform DG.
What is the latest news from England?
The English girls continue on their way to win the World Cup after being very close to glory on several occasions. The loss of James is very hard for the scheme that Sarina Wiegman plans and it is necessary to see which player will take her place.
What are the latest news from Colombia?
Possible Formations:
England: M. Earps, J. Carter, M. Bright, A. Greenwood, L. Bronze, G. Stantway, K. Walsh, R. Daly, C. Kelly, A. Russo, L. Hemp
