Next Saturday, March 23, England and Brazil will face each other in a friendly preparation match for the Euro Cup and the Copa América respectively, which both will play next summer. The spectacle is guaranteed on paper, with two impressively talented squads that can provide a great football match to the viewer. For its part, England comes to this match after qualifying for Euro 2024 as first classified, in a group it shared with Italy. In the previous Euro Cup, the team led by Southgate was defeated on penalties in the final, so they will want to redeem themselves and do a good job in this tournament.
On the other hand, the Brazilian team arrives after three defeats in the last three games, the last one by the minimum against Argentina. The team is not going through its best moment, although it has players of a superlative level to turn the situation around, so it will try to leave a good feeling in this match.
These are two of the most powerful teams historically speaking and throughout time they have faced each other on numerous occasions. Their last confrontation was also in a friendly match in which neither of them could change the initial 0-0, leaving the match in a draw. The vast majority of times they have faced each other in this duel has ended either in a draw or with a victory for the Brazilian team. The fewest are the victories of the team currently coached by Gareth Southgate.
Most of these confrontations have been in friendlies, only four times has it been in an official competition, such as a World Cup. The last time they met in a World Cup was in the 2002 World Cup, with a favorable result for the Brazilians by one goal to two, thus eliminating the English from said competition in the quarterfinals.
This is the history between these two teams throughout history.
|
Games played
|
England
|
Tie
|
Brazil
|
26
|
4
|
eleven
|
eleven
