This national team break has great matches in store for us that will surely make the viewer enjoy. One of them is this England vs Belgium, preparation for both teams on their way to a Euro 2024 that promises to be exciting. For its part, Southgate's team has a spectacular squad, with players who are standing out in the main European teams, and with a dream attack, without a doubt one of the serious candidates to win the tournament.
On the other hand, the team led by Domenico Tedesco arrives after finishing first in its group in the qualifying phase, with players capable of unbalancing a match, especially in the midfield, with Kevin De Bruyne as a great figure. A team to also take into account for this tournament that will be held between the months of June and July.
City: London
Stadium: Wembley Stadium
Date: Tuesday February 26
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
To be confirmed
ESPN, Star+
To be confirmed
ViX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brazil
|
0-1D
|
Friendly
|
North Macedonia
|
1-1
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
malt
|
2-0V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Italy
|
3-1V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Australia
|
1-0V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ireland
|
0-0
|
Friendly
|
Azerbaijan
|
5-0V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Serbia
|
1-0V
|
Friendly
|
Sweden
|
1-1
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Austria
|
2-3V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
England: Players like Sterling, Ward-Prowse and Eberechi Eze have been left out of the squad.
Belgium: The absences of key players such as Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne stand out, both due to injuries, although of different severity.
England: Ramsdale, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Rice, Gallagher, Saka, Palmer, Rashford, Kane.
Belgium: Casteels, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate, Castagne, Mangala, Aster, Doku, Bakayoko, Trossard, Lukaku.
England 2-1 Belgium
