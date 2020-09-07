The decision review system (DRS) is heavily dominated in cricket these days. But sometimes players make big mistakes in enthusiasm. Something similar happened during the second T20 match between England and Australia in Southampton on Sunday. England asked for a review here against Aaron Finch off Adil Rashid, whom everyone was surprised to see and the English players were also embarrassed.England captain Eoin Morgan handed the ball to his leg-spinner Adil Rashid at the end of the powerplay during the batting of the Kangaroo team. Rashid bowled Finch the third ball of this over, he brilliantly defended it completely and turned it forward. But England keeper Jose Butler and Bolar Rashid felt that the ball was off the pads before Finch’s bat and if he was in front of the wicket, he would surely be out LBW. This was strongly appealed by the English players, which was rejected by the umpire.

But the English players felt that there is a chance of a wicket, so they took a review (DRS) on it. When the TV camera tested this appeal, it was a ridiculous and embarrassing situation for English players. It was clearly visible in the TV that this ball is in the middle of Finch’s bat. His pad was also behind the bat, that is, there was no question of getting a ball on the pad.

England won the T20I series by beating Australia, also number 1 in the rankings

This review of England is being heavily criticized on social media. One user wrote that if a bad review was awarded, England would win it comfortably. Another user laughingly asked, “What brought me so much excitement after all.”

However England beat Australia by 6 wickets in this match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Australia had set a target of 158 in front of the hosts here, which was comfortably named after Jos Buttler (77 *) with 7 balls remaining.