Australia defeated England by five wickets in the last match of the series of three T20 Internationals. Australia won the number one spot once again by winning the match on Tuesday. However, England had already won the series by winning the first two matches.For Australia, Mitchell Marsh played an important role in helping the team win by playing an innings of 39 runs. Australia had a target of 146 runs in the final match played in the Rose Bowl. England had achieved the number one ranking by beating Australia in the second match but to retain it, they also needed to win the last match of the series.Australia returned to international cricket from this series. Australia had not played any international cricket since the Corona virus global epidemic began in March.

England’s winning journey continues on home ground

The positive journey of international cricket for England started from July. He has already won series against Australia, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland. The series of three ODIs will now be played between England and Australia.

Stark’s tight bowling

On Tuesday, England opener Johnny Bairstow smashed 55 off 44 balls after a slow start. He hit three fours and as many sixes in his innings. With the help of his innings, England scored 145 for six. This was the lowest score of the series. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowled tight and conceded just 20 runs in four overs.



Fast start of australia

At the end of the innings for England, Joe Denley scored 29 runs off 19 balls while batting fast but Australia started fast and batted for 10 runs per over in the first seven overs. After this, the win became much easier for the Kangaroo team.

Australian middle order faltered

However, the Australian innings faltered when his score was reduced to five for 100 from one wicket for 70 runs. Captain Aaron Finch (39), Glenn Maxwell (6) and Steve Smith (3) were dismissed quickly in front of Adil Rashid’s leg spin. After this, a 46-run partnership between Marsh and Ashton Egger (16) brought Australia to victory.

Finch said, Marsh crosses the boat

After the match, Australian captain Finch said the team batting in the first and last match, “We know that we had spoiled everything in the first match, but today we have good batting in most of the matches. It was a good thing that Marsh and Egger gave us the win this time. There are some places where we need to improve, especially batting against spinners in the middle overs.

Three ODI series begin from Friday

Star batsman Jos Buttler and regular captain Eoin Morgan were not playing for England in this match, while the Australian team gave rest to fast bowler Pat Cummins and opener David Warner. The series of three ODIs between the two teams will begin from Friday.