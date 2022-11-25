After the resounding win against Iran in its debut (6-2), England has repeated the same starting eleven this Friday to seek an early pass to the round of 16 of the World Cup against the United States, which has only chosen to change the striker Josh Sargent for Haji Wright. The English coach, Gareth Southgate, has repeated in the lead with Harry Kane, Russian Golden Boot 2018, accompanied from behind by the skilled and fast Bukayo Saka, Reheem Sterling and Mason Mount. Jude Bellingham, who put in a superb game in England’s debut against Iran, is partnering Declan Rice in midfield. The English, leaders of group B with three points, will secure their place in the round of 16 tonight if they beat the United States at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor.

Keep reading

#England #United #States #World #Cup #Qatar #live #English #team #close #goal #good #play #Saka #Bellinghman #Kane