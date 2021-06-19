The Czech Republic is one of the revelations of this European and is heading towards the second round, while England, after beating Croatia, partially disappointed with Scotland but the draw does not affect the English expectations. With a draw, both teams would be in the round of 16.

PREVIOUS – The two qualifying matches between the two teams ended with one victory each. England won 5-0 at Wembley (22 March 2019), while in the second leg, played at the Eden Arena in Prague, the Czech Republic won 2-1 and was the first victory for the Czech Republic against the England, who had lost only twice in 13 games against Czechoslovakia. The last defeat was the 2-1 in Bratislava in October 1975. This will be the first confrontation in the final phase of a European, but England and Czechoslovakia have already faced each other in the group stage of the World Cup. In 1970 in Guadalajara (Mexico), England won 1-0, repeating themselves 12 years later in Bilbao (Spain) with a 2-0.

TO EUROPEANS – The Czech Republic have always qualified for the European finals after the division of Czechoslovakia in 1993. They won the tournament as Czechoslovakia in 1976 and reached the final in 1996, their first participation as the Czech Republic, but lost to Germany. . The Czech Republic also reached the semi-finals at Euro 2004 and the quarter-finals at Euro 2012. England are participating for the tenth time in the European Championship: they finished third in 1968 and reached the semi-finals in front of their crowd in 1996.

June 19 – 9:06 pm

