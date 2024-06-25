Cologne, Germany.- England advanced to the round of 16 of Euro 2024 as first in Group C after drawing 0-0 against Slovenia on Tuesday.

The result at the Cologne Stadium also saw the Slovenian team reach the round of 16 and instead left Croatia eliminated.

In a game of few opportunities, Englishman Cole Palmer, who came on as a substitute, missed the opportunity to achieve victory in injury time. His shot was saved by Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

England will play in the next phase against one of those classified as third in the group. It is on the opposite side of the table from Spain, France, Germany and Portugal.

France drew 1-1 with Poland to finish second in Group D behind Austria, which beat the Netherlands 3-2.

Mbappé wore a protective mask after breaking his nose in the tournament’s first match against Austria and scored from the penalty spot. Robert Lewandowski, also via penalty, gave already eliminated Poland its first point of the tournament.