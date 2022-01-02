The British Health Minister, Sajid Javid, insisted on Saturday (1) that re-imposing restrictions to contain the coronavirus in England would be an “absolute last resort” and that one should “try to live with covid”.

“Limiting our freedom must be an absolute last resort and the British expect us to do everything possible to avoid it,” wrote Javid in an article in the Daily Mail.

The UK is one of the nations in Europe most affected by the pandemic, with nearly 149,000 dead. This Saturday, it registered 163,000 new cases, a slight drop after several days of unprecedented numbers of infections.

The British government, responsible for health policy only in England, has so far refused to restrict social gatherings and large events, unlike the rest of the UK.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have all adopted new rules since Christmas, such as meeting limits, at a time when the omicron variant is triggering contagion in the country.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government insists the data does not justify such measures in England.

“I am determined that we must give ourselves the best opportunity to live with the virus,” added Javid, citing the “huge health, social and economic costs of confinement.”

Despite record rates of infection, there has been a less significant increase in hospitalizations, which raises the hope that omicron is less severe than other variants.

“I have been working closely with the NHS (National Health System) to ensure it is ready and resilient for what is to come,” said Javid.

The government mandated the wearing of masks in most parts of England in December and urged people to work from home when possible, but has not adopted measures taken by other nations in the UK.

Instead, it has been betting on intensifying vaccination, and around 60% of the eligible population has already taken the booster dose.

