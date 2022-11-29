England sealed their lead in Group B by beating Wales 3-0. ‘The three lions’ qualified first and will face Senegal in the round of 16. ‘Los Dragones’ were left without winning any game in Qatar 2022.

For the first time, England was facing a British team in a World Cup. Wales, practically eliminated, sought to end their participation in Qatar 2022 surprising with a victory. But ‘The three lions’ ended the illusion of ‘The dragons’ of achieving a revenge by beating them 0-3.

England came out onto the field to pressure Wales out and seek to play on the wings. For their part, Wales had enormous difficulties in getting out of their own field of play.

The clearest of the first half came from Rashford, after an assist from Harry Kane, leaving him alone in front of the Welsh goal. The Welsh goalkeeper, Danny Ward, guessed the striker’s intentions and with a great save he took away the hope of the first English goal cry.

‘The three lions’ failed to finish despite having several clear goal options. And even a deflected shot from Wales caused concern in the white squad at the end of 45 minutes. The English went to rest without being able to convert.

The goals would come in the second half. A stopped ball would open the account for the English. The ’11’, Marcus Rashford, was in charge of launching a free kick and with a great shot the ball entered the upper left corner of the Welsh goal.

A great goal that changed the intensity of the match. The English launched the attack. Just a minute later came the second goal of the team dressed in white. The striker, Harry Kane, acting as an assistant, made a great pass used by Phil Foden who sent the ball into the net.

The English flood did not end. And although the coach of the white squad, Gareth Southgate, made several modifications giving playing minutes to Alexander-Arnold, Wilson and Phillips; ‘The three lions’ did not change their offensive claims.

Wales tried to get hold of the ball and when it seemed that England were withdrawing for a moment in their goal, the third goal came. Again Rashford fired with his left foot, filtering the ball between Ward’s legs.

The statistics predicted it. England had won their last six games against Wales and had scored 11 goals for them. While ‘The dragons’ came in a very bad streak without finding victory since 2003.

