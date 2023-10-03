The British Government is considering a complete ban on mobile phones in all schools in Englandin an effort to address concerns about bullying, sexual harassment, and their negative impact on students’ learning and emotional health.

According to information from the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the Minister of Education, Gillian Keegan, He presented this proposal at the annual conference of the Conservative Party.

Despite the Government’s intention, the measure was received with skepticism by teachers and educators.

Teachers argue that its implementation would be problematic and would require police-type measures, such as student searches.In addition, many parents consider it important to maintain communication with their children in case of emergency.

Teachers say it would be a difficult measure to control.

This proposal is part of a series of initiatives presented by the Conservative Government led by Rishi Sunakwhich seeks to differentiate itself from the Labor opposition in the face of the next elections.

In addition to the mobile ban, Measures have been proposed such as establishing an English baccalaureate and making mathematics compulsory until the age of 18.

Despite concerns about behavior in schools, Teachers point to physical and verbal abuse, lack of funding, lack of support for students with mental disorders, and increasing poverty as the most pressing problems.

They consider that the mobile ban does not address these fundamental problems and is a populist measure.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

This is the Conservative Government’s third attempt to implement the banhaving given up in February due to the belief that schools were already taking steps to limit mobile use themselves.

It should be noted that the proposal would be applicable only in Englandnot in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, where education is a regional competence.

