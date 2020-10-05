The trial of the case of the truck containing 39 bodies of Vietnamese migrants, discovered in England in 2019, opened Monday October 5 in London. “This affair had moved the United Kingdom and the whole of Europe as it is symbolic of the tragedies and dangers of illegal immigration and the networks of smugglers who take advantage of these situations.“, reports le journalist Matthieu Boisseau live from London. Four men, aged 23 to 43, are on trial. They are being prosecuted for aiding illegal immigration and for manslaughter, which they dispute.

“In addition to these four men, two suspects have already admitted their guilt: among them, the driver of the refrigerated truck. In Vietnam, seven people were sentenced. And in France and Belgium, the truck had left the port of Zeebrugge, 13 people are currently under investigation“, continues the journalist. The trial is eagerly awaited by the families of these migrants from a very poor region of Vietnam,”where some go into debt to the tune of several thousand euros in the hope of a better life“.