Wednesday, November 30, 2022
England, the three great goals take it to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
in Sports
0


Match of the last date of the group stage of the Cup.

England defeated 0-3 at Welsh and qualified for the round of 16 Qatar World Cuppassing as the first of group B.

The English come to this game as the leader of the series and with a tie they will be in the next phase.

(Ecuador, out of the World Cup; Senegal’s goals that eliminated it, video)
(Piqué is history: Shakira, bomb photos on a beach in Spain, video)

Marcus Rashford, at minute 50, scored the first for England

Two minutes later the second arrived, Phil Foden.

Rashford, at 68, scored the third and second on his account.

