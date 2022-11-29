England, the three great goals take it to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, video

England defeated 0-3 at Welsh and qualified for the round of 16 Qatar World Cuppassing as the first of group B.

The English come to this game as the leader of the series and with a tie they will be in the next phase.

Marcus Rashford, at minute 50, scored the first for England

Two minutes later the second arrived, Phil Foden.

Rashford, at 68, scored the third and second on his account.