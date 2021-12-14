The conservative parliamentarians opposed to the new restrictive measures, but above all controversial about the wavering choices of the premier against the pandemic, would be about a hundred

Almost 60,000 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number since January: it is in this context that, in the English House of Commons, the debate on the new measures prepared by Prime Minister Boris Johnson took place. The so-called “Plan B” against the evolution of the pandemic which provides, among other things, the use of the mask indoors, the mandatory green pass for public events and shows and presses the foot on the accelerator of vaccines.

But for the prime minister, the vote that follows the debate has turned, as and more than expected, into danger, and not just. After the Daily Mirror’s scoop on a Christmas party held in Downing Street on December 18, 2020, yesterday’s new revelations about another “quiz-party” always at number 10 and above all the continuous changes of direction in the fight against the virus have by now a furrow has been dug between the premier and many of the members of his party: and this was seen in the vote that followed the debate. The measures passed to the Chamber with 369 votes in favor and 126 against. And the numbers immediately made the British media talk about a “revolt by the Tories, greater than expected”: according to the previews, there must have been about seventy conservatives ready to vote against the package of measures (voted individually), wanted by BoJo, but according to Labor sources, cited by the Guardian, of the 126 votes against, 101 came from the Tories.

The package passed thanks also to the votes of the Labor Party, but it unleashed the storm on “Bojo”. On Wednesday, two different polls showed that more than half of respondents think Johnson should step down while a third poll on Friday gave Keir Starmer’s Labor Party a four-point lead. It is the worst result of the year for the Conservatives, and the party is starting to wonder if the time has come to think about a successor.