Rescue workers were needed in Ambleside (Great Britain), in the Lake District National Park. An eleven-year-old child was seriously injured in the leg. The victim is in a steep area that is difficult to access. No fear: this was an exercise set up to demonstrate the first aid capabilities of Richard Browing, the British Flying Man.

Equipped with his futuristic suit, he flies at more than 50 kilometers / hour and arrives at the accident zone in just one minute and a half. The evacuation was done by helicopter, while the rescuers were enthusiastic about this flying suit. “It’s completely crazy, it allows you to be immediately near the wounded“, jubilates a rescuer. Flying rescuers could, in the future, assist in particularly difficult rescues.