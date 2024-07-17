England superstar Jude Bellingham makes the box art of EA Sports FC this year.

Fresh from unpacking his bags after England’s attempt at glory in the Euros, Bellingham was announced today as having taken the coveted cover slot.

It’s not a huge surprise. Bellingham also features on the EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition cover, alongside football/product placement legend David Beckham and Spanish star Aitana Bonmatí. Zinedine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon also appear.

“I played this game with my brother all the time growing up,” Bellingham said of the series once called FIFA. “I’ve always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover.

“There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honor since 2011.”

2011 featured Wayne Rooney, if you recall.



Image credit: EA Sports

EA appears to be taking a simpler approach to its Ultimate Edition cover art this year with a regular photo, after a decidedly mixed response to its in-game artwork used for EA Sports FC 24.

According to an earlier leak, EA Sports FC 25 will release in September 2024, with a seven-day early-access period expected to launch on 20th September.