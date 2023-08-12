England entered the World Cup as one of the title favourites. Many competitors have died along the way, but Sarina Wiegman’s team is still in the race. Even though it was difficult again. This time against Colombia: 2-1.

Go ahead and start as the towering favorite for the world title. Last year, England won the European championship, but this year the crowning glory had to be put: becoming world champion. Paralyzed by the pressure, England started the tournament with difficulty. A minimal win against little Haiti, a narrow win against Denmark and then a swipe against China (6-1). Despite the dominance in the group stage, goals were still relatively scarce.

Wiegman seemed to be on track with that monster score, but nothing went smoothly against Nigeria either. The Lionesses escaped via penalty kicks and faced Colombia in the quarterfinals. The route to the final was open after the group stage, because England was placed in the favorable part of the schedule. But nothing went smoothly at this World Cup, not with England, but not with the other countries either. The United States was killed, Germany, Canada and Brazil already flew out in the group stage, Spain outwitted the Orange Lionesses and Australia knocked France out of the tournament earlier this morning after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

England was thus warned. And especially when Colombia unsuspectingly took the lead. Mary Earps misjudged a shot from Leicy Santos off the side that sent the ball sailing in at the far post. Error thanks: 0-1. Although Lauren Hemp got help on the other side, because the Colombia goalkeeper didn’t look good there. She unwrapped the present: 1-1. See also Djokovic and Nadal about late start times: "Television channels decide, we live in that world"

Keira Walsh receives instructions from Sarina Wiegman. © AP



Alessia Russo match winner for England

Wiegman knew what she had to do at half-time: to sharpen her team even more. She did, but Colombia turned out to be tough. Alessia Russo scored the liberating goal and deserved the lead after just over an hour of play: 2-1. England had to stop playing crazy antics, because then Colombia could just strike. The title favorite played mature and qualified for the semi-finals.

Australia is the opponent in this. Another tough challenge, because the host country will be carried by the frenzied audience in Sydney. In the possible final, Sweden or Spain awaits the Orange Lionesses. But Wiegman is still on track to win the first ever world title with England, as one of the few favorites in this tournament.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Tunisia surprises and beats France 1-0, but is left out of Qatar 2022





view important updates 2:35 pm

This concludes this live blog. Thanks for following and see you next time! 90’+9′ End of second half England struggle past Colombia thanks to Alessia Russo’s winning goal and face Australia in the semi-finals. Sarina Wiegman is still on title course. 90’+3′ Lauren Hemp is replaced by Bethany England 84′ Alessia Russo is replaced by Chloe Kelly 78′ Diana Ospina is replaced by Ivonne Chacon 68′ Catalina Pérez is replaced by Natalia Giraldo 63′ 2-1 GOAL by Alessia Russo! 45′ Second half kicked off 45’+8′ End of first half It is not easy for Sarina Wiegman. Her team dominated in the first half, but it was Colombia that took the lead. Santos surprised the England goalkeeper with a shot that sailed into the far corner. But just before the break, Hemp put things in order. Although there was also a goalkeeper error: 1-1. 45’+6′ 1-1 GOAL by Lauren Hemp! 44′ 0-1 GOAL by Leicy Santos! 10′ Carolina Arias is replaced by Ana Guzmán 0′ First half kicked off 12:26

Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog of the quarter final between England and Colombia. Will Sarina Wiegman reach the semi-finals? Follow the duel here. See also Major battery maker reaches milestone, batteries now good for flying?

Statistics

Line-up

World Cup Match Center

Check here the complete schedule of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, including all results.

View the final positions in the Groups and the schedule from the eighth finals below





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about the Orange Lionesses here