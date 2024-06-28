The selected one of England prepares its crucial match in the round of 16 of the Euro 2024 against Slovakia, on Sunday at 11 in the morning, Colombian time, but with not so good news.

The English want to continue their run, even though the press and fans are not entirely convinced by their performance in the German tournament, but they hope that the hierarchy of the players will be afloat in order to advance to the next round.

Scare

Meanwhile, within the team there was a difficult situation after the unusual accident that the player had. Anthony Gordon who is one of the key footballers in the group’s scaffolding.

At a press conference, Gordon appeared with some bruises on his face and hands, which led to speculation of a fight with another player, but it was not the case.

“It was a recovery session, some players were at the front and as I was walking down the hill I saw Ant, he was lying there with a bloody face, hands and chin and I started laughing! At least he was wearing his helmet. “That’s the main thing,” he said. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo, Aston Villa defender.

He added: “I think he pressed the wrong brake because in England the brakes are on different sides, so the left is the rear. I think he pressed to the left and it went to the front and just took off!”

What happened

It was learned that both of them took an electric bike to move around the area around the concentration and Gordon lost control of it and suffered a terrible crash.

“That’s where my career started. He’s fine. He is doing well. “I think it will be the last time we ride a bike!” he warned. Konsa Ngoyo.

He added: “It’s strange, you can gain some speed. It has a turbo button, so you press it and while pedalling it goes fast. It must have been a bad fall.”

Marc Guéhi He got scared and commented: “I saw that huge cut on his chin, but he’s okay, he just fell off his bike. “It’s been kind of a joke around camp.”

“Anthony was out with other players on the electric bikes they use during post-match recovery and collapsed. It was a big blow but thankfully he is fine and the injuries will not affect his match fitness at all. He will definitely be available for selection,” a source told The Sun.