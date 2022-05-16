The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which is negotiating with the tycoon for the new license, wants a guarantee that the loan of one and a half billion pounds granted to the holding that controls the club, Fordstam, will be canceled.

Risks of skipping the sale of Chelsea to the consortium led by American tycoon Todd Boehly: according to the English edition of Sky Sport, there has been a new impasse between Roman Abramovich and the British government on the terms of the 4.25 billion pound deal , nearly 5 billion euros, and executive officials have expressed doubts that the special license needed for the sale could be issued in time for the end-of-month deadline. The crux would be the assurances requested by the Johnson government on the destination of the two and a half billion pounds that will be paid for the purchase of the shares.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which is negotiating with Abramovich for the new license, wants a guarantee that the £ 1.5 billion loan granted by the tycoon to the holding that controls the club, Fordstam, will be canceled. Without an agreement within the deadlines set by the Football Association, Chelsea risk being excluded from next season’s competitions and commissioner.

Earlier this month, a consortium backed by Clearlake Capital signed the contract for the acquisition of Chelsea from the Russian tycoon, patron of the Blues for 19 years. Boehly is co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Another £ 1.75 billion is expected to go to the stadium, the women’s team, the academy and the Chelsea Foundation.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS