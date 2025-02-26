The Spanish women’s team Visit Wembley today (starting at 9:00 p.m.) to face an England on the second day of the Nations League revengebecause the last time he faced La Roja was in the final of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in which Spain was proclaimed world champion. The Sensations of both about the grass More than a year and a half later, however, they are very different from those that were then: those of Montse Tomé suffered against Belgium and had to go back in extremis To win, while the European champion failed to pass from the draw against Portugal.

