The choice of Mark Chilcott is a consequence of the measures against the coronavirus pandemic, which limit gatherings to six people inside and outside in England. In April, the breeder selected a breed of smaller turkeys, preferring females to larger males.

The turkeys will weigh five to six kilograms, one-third the weight of the huge animals usually sold in supermarkets. “As an indication, we would say that it takes half a kilo per serving. If someone buys a five kilogram turkey for six people at home, they will still have a reasonable amount left the next day.“says Mark Chilcott.

In addition, the breeder will produce less. “This year, I made twelve hundred turkeys, which represents a drop of about 300 head“, he assures.

Nine million turkeys were sold in the country last year. This year, those who focus solely on easing holiday restrictions could end up with oversized poultry on their hands.