England is facing Slovenia tonight, a team that maintains qualification options with two points in its locker. England, which is experiencing moments of confusion, with its star and captain, Kane, publicly facing a legend of the English team like Gary Lineker, wants to dispel the doubts left by his game in the first two games. In just ten days, the team led by Gareth Southgate has gone from being the main favorite to win the tournament – ​​along with France – to moving in a very tense environment with many doubts. The English team beat Serbia (0-1) and did not go beyond a draw against Denmark (1-1) in two games with very dull football. If the pross If they win today, they will be first in the group no matter what happens in the other match.

Go to start Starts the match. England, 0-Slovenia, 0 Group C is defined. All teams have options to pass. England is the big favorite to be first in the group, defeating Slovenia, but their football is hardly convincing. Exam for Southgate Southgate, the England manager, has many critics in England. The coach has a real test in this duel against Slovenia. Slovenia always scores Slovenia has only failed to score in one of its last 22 international matches. They have also lost only two of their last 16 official matches (8 wins and six draws), but they have also not won any of their five matches in the final phase of a European Championship (4 draws and one loss). Oblak, the soul of Slovenia Slovenia will play against England with Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar and Sesko. Kane’s revenge The criticism of his team has not gone down well with Kane. It is time to show revenge on the playing field. Gallagher enters England midfield England will play with the following eleven against Slovenia: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Gallagher, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; and Kane. England-Slovenia, another test for the English England stakes its future as first in the group in this duel against Slovenia. The feelings are not good in the English team, while Slovenia, with two points, has a chance to go to the next phase. Welcome to this live stream of a match that is expected to be exciting.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.