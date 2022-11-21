And the England national team achieved the great victory thanks to the goals of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka double, with a goal in each half, and Raheem Sterling and substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish. Mehdi Taremi scored both of Iran’s goals during the second half.

England came close to taking the lead with an early goal after Harry Maguire hit a header off the crossbar, before Blingham (19 years old) took advantage of a cross from Luke Shaw and hit the net with a perfect header in the 35th minute.

Eight minutes later, Maguire rose high for a corner kick and passed to Saka to add the second goal with a powerful shot.

Sterling met a cross from the right side from captain Harry Kane to score the third goal from close range just before the break.

The score became 4-0 by Saka in the 62nd minute.

Iran striker Tarmi reduced the deficit for his country after three minutes, but substitute Rashford scored the fifth goal for England after his participation directly, then Grealish concluded his country’s goals in the 90th minute.

And in the 13th minute of stoppage time, Tarmi scored the second goal for Iran from a penalty kick, after returning to the video assistant referee.

The second group also includes the United States and Wales.

In the next round, England play the United States and Iran will compete with Wales on Friday.