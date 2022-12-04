England Senegal live LIVE: updates in real time

ENGLAND SENEGAL LIVE LIVE – England-Senegal is being played today, Sunday 4 December 2022, at 20 in Qatar, a match valid for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. TPI will follow the event LIVE with a textual report. Here are all the updates in real time:

1′ – The second half of England-Senegal begins, the result is 2-0 for the men of Southgate

SECOND HALF

47′ – Harry Kane doubles his lead at the end of a perfect counter-attack: it’s 2-0 up for half-time

45′ – The referee gives two minutes of added time

42′ – Harry Kane fails from a favorable position: England close to doubling

39′ – GOAL! Jordan Henderson put England ahead at the best moment for Senegal

31′ – Great save by Pickford on Dia: England is saved, the result remains 0-0

23 ‘- Sarr shoots high a few steps from Pickford: a great opportunity for Senegal

21′ – Stones tries to deflect a corner kick towards goal, the ball goes high

7′ – Slow pace on the pitch: the referee has the ball replaced because it is too deflated

1′ – Kick-off: England-Senegal has begun

Formations

What are the formations of England Senegal, a match valid for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Here they are:

ENGLAND (4-2-3-1): Pickfords; Trippier, Stones, Maguir, Shaw; Henderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; kane

SENEGAL (4-3-3): E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Diatta, N. Mendy, Ciss; I. Sarr, Dia, Ndiaye.

Streaming and TV

Where to see England Senegal on live TV and live streaming? The match between England and Senegal will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 8 pm today, Sunday 4 December 2022. Ample forecast before and after the match. We also remind you that all 64 World Championship races fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow England Senegal in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

